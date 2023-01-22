WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Ilyce and Tom start off talking about how much money parents are giving to their kids and whether that’s a plus, minus or just needed. Later on, they discuss when it’s time to close the bank of mom and dad, along with lessons to prepare children for the financial realities of life.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.