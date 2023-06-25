WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Ilyce and Tom kick things off by talking about inflation and interest rates, and investment choices to make because of the recent federal reserve decision. Later on, they answer several listener questions, discuss investors basing some decisions on various principles, and the Gallup survey findings on what people think the best long-term investments are.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.