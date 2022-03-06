Cryptocurrency might be a retirement plan option

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

With Bitcoin down significantly since its 68-thousand dollar all-time high in November, is now the right time to take a dip into the crypto pool? This week, Ilyce and Tom discuss whether crypto should be a valid part of your retirement plan. Then, they talk about the correct retirement strategy when stocks are part of your portfolio.

