WGN Radio’s Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group gives you the latest financial business news, financial planning advice, and more!

Studies show most 401(k) investors desire a pension-like income. This week, Tom shares some ideas on how to build guaranteed income streams. He also covers why the classic 60/40 portfolio is no longer working for retirees and some tax planning ideas you can use before the end of the year.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.