Just before the end of the year, President Biden signed the new Secure 2.0 act. Ilyce and Tom discuss the new law, and many of the policy changes in the bill that will extend help to Americans who can already afford to save or have access to workplace plans and new benefits that lower and middle-income workers will receive.

