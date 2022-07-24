WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

The experts seem divided over whether we’re heading for a recession and some even say we’re already in one. This week, Ilyce and Tom discuss how to cope with feelings of anxiety and avoid costly financial behaviors like withdrawing cash from retirement accounts. Later in the show, they talk about retirement saving “rules” that might be outdated.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.