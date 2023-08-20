WGN Radio’s Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group gives you the latest financial business news, financial planning advice and more!

Tom starts off this week with a question, when it comes to your investments, are you more like George Costanza or Mr. Spock? He also discusses why reviewing your beneficiaries is so crucial to a retirement plan, and how to handle your biggest asset in retirement…your 401(k).

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.