In the aftermath of SVB and Signature Bank collapsing and the takeover of Credit Suisse,

there’s a new study out that says nearly 190 other banks are in danger of collapse because of the

fallout from higher interest rates. Ilyce and Tom discuss the safety of banks and answer questions that came in after last week’s show.

