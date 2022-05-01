WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Ilyce and Tom are always talking about guaranteed income, and annuities are part of that. This week, they spend time talking about “single premium immediate annuities”, other sorts of annuities, when to recommend an annuity and who should you buy one from. Later on, they advice on having too much free time and being bored in retirement life.

