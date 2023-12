WGN Radio’s Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group gives you the latest financial business news, financial planning advice, and more!

This week, Tom covers the changes to tax brackets in 2024 and talks about how to get closer to a tax-free retirement. He also takes time to remember Wall Street legend Charlie Munger and what we can learn from some of his famous quotes.

