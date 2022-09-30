WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
The Workers’ Mic
by: Dave Marzullo
Posted: Sep 30, 2022 / 12:46 PM CDT
Updated: Oct 1, 2022 / 04:02 PM CDT
Starting October 9th, every Sunday Morning at 8, tune into The Workers’ Mic, powered by the Midwest Coalition of Labor.
