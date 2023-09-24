This week on The Workers’ Mic, Powered by the MCL, Ken Edwards and Phil Davidson, Communications Director, Mid America Regional Council of Carpenters, talk with Eric Chaudron, Executive Director SAG-AFTRA Chicago, and Charles Andrew Gardner, SAG-AFTRA Chicago Local President, about the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.
The program “The Workers’ Mic” that airs on WGN(AM) on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. is sponsored by the Midwest Coalition of Labor, Amalgamated Bank of Chicago, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Bond Brothers & Company Printers, The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134, The Indiana Illinois Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting (IIIFFC), Kocher Insurance Group, The Chicago Laborers’ District Council / Laborers’ International Union of North America (Lecet-LiUNA), The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399, Megent Financial, Mid-America Carpenters, MCL Credit Union, Premise Health, Stars and Stripes, and Voya Financial.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The Workers’ Mic
powered by the Midwest Coalition of Labor
Visit our sponsors.