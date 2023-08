Ed Maher is joined by Phil Davidson, Communications Director, Mid America Regional Council of Carpenters, while Ken Edwards takes some vacation time from The Workers’ Mic, Powered by the MCL. Ed and Phil start off with an update on the Hollywood writer’s strike and how July has been the busiest month for strikes in 30 years. They close out the show by discussing the latest labor news around the country.

