Ken Edwards does some post-shark week celebrating and Phil Davidson, Communications Director, Mid America Regional Council of Carpenters, joins Ed Maher once again on The Workers’ Mic, Powered by the MCL. Ed and Phil talk with Dr. Rosemary Feurer, Professor of Labor History at Northern Illinois University, to talk about Mother Jones and the statue being erected in her honor. Later in the show, they debate whether college athletes should be able to have union representation.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction