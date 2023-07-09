The Workers’ Mic, Powered by the MCL, returns this week as Ken Edwards and Ed Maher start things off with why they started the show and its importance, along with some of the recent comments they’ve been receiving from listeners. Then, Premise Health’s Dr. Kavitha Bathala, Medical Director at the Carpenters Center for Health, joins the show to talk about the staff and services available to carpenters in their network. They close out the show with a discussion on workers wealth and…hiccups?

