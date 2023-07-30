Ed Maher takes a week off from The Workers’ Mic, Powered by the MCL, while Phil Davidson, Communications Director, Mid America Regional Council of Carpenters, steps in with Ken Edwards. To kick off the show, Ken and Phil are joined by Brendan Born, a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign college student to get an inside look at the future of labor workers. Then, Ken and Phil switch gears to discuss the latest details surrounding the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike and to share the details on the agreement made between UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
