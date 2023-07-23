On this episode of The Workers’ Mic, Powered by MCL, Ken Edwards and Ed Maher have a lot to share. To kick of the show, Ken and Ed are joined by Megent Financial Co-Chief Executive Officer Ron Whittingham who discusses the benefits union members have available and also to stress the importance of financial literacy for any and all age groups. Then, Ken and Ed share about how the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike, joining the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in front of Buckingham Fountain in Chicago. Listen in while Ken and Ed share what they are striking for and how A.I. affects performers as well. To close out the show, Ken and Ed welcome to the show Ed’s 12-year old daughter Emma Maher to talk to ask her what she thinks of child labor laws and the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.

