On this episode of The Workers’ Mic, Powered by MCL, Ken Edwards and Ed Maher have a lot to share. To kick of the show, Ken and Ed are joined by Megent Financial Co-Chief Executive Officer Ron Whittingham who discusses the benefits union members have available and also to stress the importance of financial literacy for any and all age groups. Then, Ken and Ed share about how the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike, joining the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in front of Buckingham Fountain in Chicago. Listen in while Ken and Ed share what they are striking for and how A.I. affects performers as well. To close out the show, Ken and Ed welcome to the show Ed’s 12-year old daughter Emma Maher to talk to ask her what she thinks of child labor laws and the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.
The program “The Workers’ Mic” that airs on WGN(AM) on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. is sponsored by the Midwest Coalition of Labor, Amalgamated Bank of Chicago, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Bond Brothers & Company Printers, The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134, The Indiana Illinois Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting (IIIFFC), Kocher Insurance Group, The Chicago Laborers’ District Council / Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA), The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399, Megent Financial, Mid-America Carpenters, MCL Credit Union, Premise Health, Stars and Stripes, and Voya Financial.
