On this episode of The Workers’ Mic, Powered by the MCL, Ken Edwards and Ed Maher have a full lineup and a surprise guest! Bob Jacobson, Executive Director for Training at the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council, and Bob Reiter, President of the Chicago Federation of Labor, join the show to discuss apprenticeship programs. Then, Premise Health’s Dr. Patty Roberts, Vice President Medical Operations and Regional Medical Director, joins to talk about providing healthcare to workers and union members across the country.
