On this episode of The Worker’s Mic, Powered by MCL, Ken Edwards and Ed Maher have a lot to share. To kick of the show, Ken and Ed share about their experience participating in the the 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike here in Chicago just outside of NBC tower. Listen in while they share their thoughts on the strike as well as some audio from the event. Then, Investment Executive and Managing Director with Megent Financial, Doug Klimah, joins Ken and Ed to stress the importance of knowing what your benefits are as a union member and a non-union member within a union household. To close out the show, Ken shares his solution to end the writer’s strike.
The program “The Workers’ Mic” that airs on WGN(AM) on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. is sponsored by the Midwest Coalition of Labor, Amalgamated Bank of Chicago, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, The Indiana Illinois Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting (IIIFFC), Kocher Insurance Group, The Chicago Laborers’ District Council / Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA), The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399, The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134, Megent Financial, Premise Health, Voya Financial, Mid-America Carpenters, MCL Credit Union, Bond Brothers & Company Printers, and Stars and Stripes.
The Workers’ Mic
powered by the Midwest Coalition of Labor
