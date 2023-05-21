On this episode of The Worker’s Mic, Powered by MCL, Ken Edwards and Ed Maher have a lot to share. To kick of the show, Ken and Ed share about their experience participating in the the 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike here in Chicago just outside of NBC tower. Listen in while they share their thoughts on the strike as well as some audio from the event. Then, Investment Executive and Managing Director with Megent Financial, Doug Klimah, joins Ken and Ed to stress the importance of knowing what your benefits are as a union member and a non-union member within a union household. To close out the show, Ken shares his solution to end the writer’s strike.

