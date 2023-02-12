Ken Edwards is on assignment so Phil Davidson, Communications Director, Mid America Regional Council of Carpenters, steps in with Ed Maher to talk with Professor Bob Bruno, Director of the Labor Studies Program and a Professor of Labor and Employment, as well as the director of the Project for Middle Class Renewal in the School of Labor and Employment Relations at the University of Illinois. They talk about the outstanding program the University of Illinois offers, as well as the incredible story of labor history.

