On New Year’s Eve, Ken Edwards, Ed Maher, and Phil Davidson take time to look back at some of their favorite conversations from 2023 on The Worker’s Mic, Powered by the MCL! The interviews include Alyssa Cruz, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134 apprentice, Bob Funk, Founder and Executive Director of LaborLab, and IL Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan, Illinois State Representative Marcus Evans Jr., Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea, and Illinois AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Pat Devaney
The Workers’ Mic (12/31/23): The Workers’ Mic looks back at 2023
by: Ben Anderson
The program “The Workers’ Mic” that airs on WGN(AM) on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. is sponsored by the Midwest Coalition of Labor, Amalgamated Bank of Chicago, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Bond Brothers & Company Printers, The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134, The Indiana Illinois Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting (IIIFFC), Kocher Insurance Group, The Chicago Laborers’ District Council / Laborers’ International Union of North America (Lecet-LiUNA), The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399, Megent Financial, Mid-America Carpenters, MCL Credit Union, Premise Health, Stars and Stripes, Union Coded, and Voya Financial.
The Workers’ Mic
powered by the Midwest Coalition of Labor
