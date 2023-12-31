On New Year’s Eve, Ken EdwardsEd Maher, and Phil Davidson take time to look back at some of their favorite conversations from 2023 on The Worker’s Mic, Powered by the MCL! The interviews include Alyssa Cruz, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134 apprentice, Bob Funk, Founder and Executive Director of LaborLab, and IL Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan, Illinois State Representative Marcus Evans Jr., Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea, and Illinois AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Pat Devaney

