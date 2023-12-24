This week on The Worker’s Mic, Powered by the MCL, Ed Maher and Phil Davidson start things off with the unionization boom of 2023, payment for NCAA athletes, and more! Later on, Megent Financial Co-Chief Executive Officer Ron Whittingham returns to talk with Ed and Phil to remind members the benefits that are available to them through the MCL and why it’s important to know what you’re entitled to to set yourself up for retirement.
The Workers’ Mic (12/24/23): The unionization boom of 2023 and saving yourself legal turmoil
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
The Workers’ Mic
powered by the Midwest Coalition of Labor
