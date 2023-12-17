This week on The Worker’s Mic, Powered by the MCL, Ed Maher and Phil Davidson start things off with Microsoft’s announcement to stay neutral in organizing, a review of labor in 2023, and their holiday party do’s and don’ts! Later on, Ken Edwards joins in with Tom Bernstein, Fund Administrator for the Midwest Operating Engineers, to talk about the benefits available for the heavy operators union and the Fringe Benefits Fund.

