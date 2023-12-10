This week on The Worker’s Mic, Powered by the MCL, Ken Edwards returns with Ed Maher and Phil Davidson to talk with Michael Phillips from the Chicago Tribune about the fight the employees are having against newspaper owners. Later, attorney Terry McGann, partner at McGann Ketterman & Rioux, joins the show to discuss labor law and what his firm does with carpenters. They also dive into Medieval Times, labor…and Legos?

