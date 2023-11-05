This week on The Workers’ Mic, Powered by the MCL, Ken Edwards, Ed Maher, and Phil Davidson, return with a loaded show of labor news including the latest in the UAW strike, a Las Vegas casino strike that threatens the Formula 1 Grand Prix, and the United Nations hits a wall. Later in the show, they talk with Chicago Local 2 Firefighter and Megent Financial Investment Executive, Tim Holubik, about his duality of union work and what he offers workers in all labor trades.

