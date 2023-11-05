This week on The Workers’ Mic, Powered by the MCL, Ken Edwards, Ed Maher, and Phil Davidson, return with a loaded show of labor news including the latest in the UAW strike, a Las Vegas casino strike that threatens the Formula 1 Grand Prix, and the United Nations hits a wall. Later in the show, they talk with Chicago Local 2 Firefighter and Megent Financial Investment Executive, Tim Holubik, about his duality of union work and what he offers workers in all labor trades.
The Workers’ Mic (11/5/23): Putting out fires with Megent Financial’s Tim Holubik
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
The program “The Workers’ Mic” that airs on WGN(AM) on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. is sponsored by the Midwest Coalition of Labor, Amalgamated Bank of Chicago, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Bond Brothers & Company Printers, The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134, The Indiana Illinois Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting (IIIFFC), Kocher Insurance Group, The Chicago Laborers’ District Council / Laborers’ International Union of North America (Lecet-LiUNA), The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399, Megent Financial, Mid-America Carpenters, MCL Credit Union, Premise Health, Stars and Stripes, Union Coded, and Voya Financial.
