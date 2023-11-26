Ken Edwards, Ed Maher, and Phil Davidson return from Thanksgiving with new content and new pant sizes on The Worker’s Mic, Powered by the MCL! Bob Funk, Founder and Executive Director of LaborLab, joins the show this week to share the only nonprofit watchdog organization that investigates corporate spending on union-busting. The guys also dive into The Century Foundation’s study that shows many workers are misclassified as independent contractors.

