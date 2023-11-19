Ken Edwards, Ed Maher, and Phil Davidson kick off the holiday week on The Worker’s Mic, Powered by the MCL, with an update on the UAW resolution and an unexpected halt on gas stoves. American College of Education’s Vice President, Field Operations and Partnerships, Tony Miller and Monica Carson, Chief Growth Officer, also join the show to talk about the unique quality education ACE offers with low-cost programs that can advance careers.
The Workers’ Mic (11/19/23): The Workers’ Mic shares the American College of Education
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
The program “The Workers’ Mic” that airs on WGN(AM) on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. is sponsored by the Midwest Coalition of Labor, Amalgamated Bank of Chicago, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Bond Brothers & Company Printers, The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134, The Indiana Illinois Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting (IIIFFC), Kocher Insurance Group, The Chicago Laborers’ District Council / Laborers’ International Union of North America (Lecet-LiUNA), The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399, Megent Financial, Mid-America Carpenters, MCL Credit Union, Premise Health, Stars and Stripes, Union Coded, and Voya Financial.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The Workers’ Mic
powered by the Midwest Coalition of Labor
Visit our sponsors.