Ken Edwards, Ed Maher, and Phil Davidson kick off the holiday week on The Worker’s Mic, Powered by the MCL, with an update on the UAW resolution and an unexpected halt on gas stoves. American College of Education’s Vice President, Field Operations and Partnerships, Tony Miller and Monica Carson, Chief Growth Officer, also join the show to talk about the unique quality education ACE offers with low-cost programs that can advance careers.

The Workers’ Mic

