Ken Edwards, Ed Maher, and Phil Davidson are back this week with another great episode of The Worker’s Mic, Powered by the MCL. Keith Vitale, Executive Director, and John Retondo, Director of Apprenticeship, at the LiUNA Chicagoland Laborers’ Training & Apprentice Fund, join the show to talk about what they provide for laborers as well as National Apprenticeship Week. They also discuss the writers strike coming to an end and a big win for culinary workers in Las Vegas.
The Workers’ Mic (11/12/23): LiUNA Chicagoland Laborers’ Training & Apprentice Fund
by: Ben Anderson
