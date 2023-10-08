This week on The Workers’ Mic, Powered by the MCL, Ed Maher returns from Oktoberfest to reunite with Ken Edwards and they talk about Drew Barrymore’s status in the writers’ strike, Chicago’s Signature Room closure, and how Jeppson’s Malört isn’t even safe from pumpkin spice! Ron Whittingham, Megent Financial Co-Chief Executive Officer, also returns to the show to discuss more of the financial benefits they have to offer union members.
The Workers’ Mic (10/8/23): Drew Barrymore, Ron Whittingham and Pumpkin Spice Malört
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
The program “The Workers’ Mic” that airs on WGN(AM) on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. is sponsored by the Midwest Coalition of Labor, Amalgamated Bank of Chicago, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Bond Brothers & Company Printers, The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134, The Indiana Illinois Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting (IIIFFC), Kocher Insurance Group, The Chicago Laborers’ District Council / Laborers’ International Union of North America (Lecet-LiUNA), The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399, Megent Financial, Mid-America Carpenters, MCL Credit Union, Premise Health, Stars and Stripes, Union Coded, and Voya Financial.
The Workers’ Mic
powered by the Midwest Coalition of Labor
