This week on The Workers’ Mic, Powered by the MCL, Ed Maher returns from Oktoberfest to reunite with Ken Edwards and they talk about Drew Barrymore’s status in the writers’ strike, Chicago’s Signature Room closure, and how Jeppson’s Malört isn’t even safe from pumpkin spice! Ron Whittingham, Megent Financial Co-Chief Executive Officer, also returns to the show to discuss more of the financial benefits they have to offer union members.

