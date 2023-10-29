This week on The Workers’ Mic, Powered by the MCL, Ken Edwards, Ed Maher and Phil Davidson are joined by Joe Pignataro and Rob Kobleski from the National Pharmacists Association to talk about their recent change in unions and what they provide for Walgreens. They also discuss the big win for the UAW, Clarence Thomas, and some interesting Halloween costume options.

