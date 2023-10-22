This week on The Workers’ Mic, Powered by the MCL, Ken Edwards and Ed Maher announce Phil Davidson, Communications Director, Mid America Regional Council of Carpenters, is now an official band member on the show! They talk with Kocher Insurance Group’s Karl Kocher, President, and Account Manager Will McCabe, about the importance of having life insurance, as well as the opportunity for MCL members to have insurance at a low cost. Listen on to hear a hilarious story on how creative Amazon employees can be!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction