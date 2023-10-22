This week on The Workers’ Mic, Powered by the MCL, Ken Edwards and Ed Maher announce Phil Davidson, Communications Director, Mid America Regional Council of Carpenters, is now an official band member on the show! They talk with Kocher Insurance Group’s Karl Kocher, President, and Account Manager Will McCabe, about the importance of having life insurance, as well as the opportunity for MCL members to have insurance at a low cost. Listen on to hear a hilarious story on how creative Amazon employees can be!
The Workers’ Mic (10/22/23): Kocher Insurance Group and Amazon bi-products
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
The program “The Workers’ Mic” that airs on WGN(AM) on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. is sponsored by the Midwest Coalition of Labor, Amalgamated Bank of Chicago, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Bond Brothers & Company Printers, The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134, The Indiana Illinois Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting (IIIFFC), Kocher Insurance Group, The Chicago Laborers’ District Council / Laborers’ International Union of North America (Lecet-LiUNA), The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399, Megent Financial, Mid-America Carpenters, MCL Credit Union, Premise Health, Stars and Stripes, Union Coded, and Voya Financial.
