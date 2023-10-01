This week on The Workers’ Mic, Powered by the MCL, Phil Davidson, Communications Director, Mid America Regional Council of Carpenters, and Isabel (Izzy) Dobbel, Political Director at Chicago Federation of Labor take the reigns while Ken Edwards and Ed Maher take the week off. They talk with Brian Shanahan, National Vice-President of the Transportation Communications Union/IAM, to talk about what is happening in the world of rail labor. Then, John Gedney, United Auto Workers Region 4 Legislative Political Coordinator, joins the show to give an update on the ongoing United Auto Workers labor strike.
The Workers' Mic
powered by the Midwest Coalition of Labor
