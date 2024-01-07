This week on The Worker’s Mic, Powered by the MCL, Ken Edwards, Ed Maher, and Phil Davidson kick off 2024 by discussing first contract momentum and labor forces that may or may not be striking, the inevitable politics to come in the new year, and Costco’s latest statement. They also share their resolutions and holiday experiences including Ken’s new album and Ed’s new boss!
The Workers' Mic (1/7/24): The Workers' Mic kicks off the 2024 labor year
by: Ben Anderson
The Workers’ Mic
powered by the Midwest Coalition of Labor
