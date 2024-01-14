This week on The Worker’s Mic, Powered by the MCL, Ken Edwards, Ed Maher, and Phil Davidson kick off the show by reflecting on Martin Luther King Jr. and the power he had on the labor movement before his assassination. Next, the guys discuss the affect Chicago’s latest weather has on outdoor specific labor jobs, latest updates surrounding the UAW after their win with the ‘Big Three’ automakers, a new bill passed in Indiana allowing 14-year-olds to drop out of school to work 40 hour weeks and more labor related news.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction