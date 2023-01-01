Hosts Ken Edwards and Ed Maher start of the 2023 new year talking about resolutions, new organizers in industries you’ve heard of, and a very surprising industry looking for it’s first contract.
The Workers’ Mic
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
The Workers’ Mic
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Hosts Ken Edwards and Ed Maher start of the 2023 new year talking about resolutions, new organizers in industries you’ve heard of, and a very surprising industry looking for it’s first contract.
The program “The Workers’ Mic” that airs on WGN(AM) on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. is sponsored by the Midwest Coalition of Labor, Amalgamated Bank of Chicago, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Bond Brothers, The Indiana Illinois Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting (IIIFFC), Kocher Insurance Group, The Chicago Laborers’ District Council / Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA), The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399, The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134, Megent Financial, Premise Health, Voya Financial, and Mid-America Carpenters.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The Workers’ Mic
powered by the Midwest Coalition of Labor
Visit our sponsors.