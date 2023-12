Megent Financial Co-Chief Executive Officer Ron Whittingham returns to talk with Ed Maher and Phil Davidson on The Worker’s Mic to remind members of the benefits that are available to them through the MCL and why it’s important to know what you’re entitled to to set yourself up for retirement. To closer out the conversation, Ed and Phil ask Ron to share his financial outlook for 2024.

To learn more about Megent Financial and what they offer, call them at 1-708-444-1090 or visit megent.com.