Karl Kocher, President of the Kocher Insurance Group, joins hosts Ken Edwards and Ed Maher to share the many benefits offered by KIG to the Midwest Coalition of Labor and many others, including life insurance.
The program “The Workers’ Mic” that airs on WGN(AM) on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. is sponsored by the Midwest Coalition of Labor, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Bond Brothers, The Indiana Illinois Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting (IIIFFC), Kocher Insurance Group, The Chicago Laborers’ District Council / Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA), The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134, Megent Financial, Premise Health, Voya Financial, and Mid-America Carpenters.
