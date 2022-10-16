Joe Healy, Local 1092 Business Manager and Secretary/Treasurer for Laborers’ District Council of Chicago & Vicinity, joins Ken Edwards and Ed Maher and discusses why the workers rights amendment is so important.
The Workers’ Mic
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Joe Healy, Local 1092 Business Manager and Secretary/Treasurer for Laborers’ District Council of Chicago & Vicinity, joins Ken Edwards and Ed Maher and discusses why the workers rights amendment is so important.
The program “The Workers’ Mic” that airs on WGN(AM) on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. is sponsored by the Midwest Coalition of Labor, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Bond Brothers, The Indiana Illinois Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting (IIIFFC), Kocher Insurance Group, The Chicago Laborers’ District Council / Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA), The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134, Megent Financial, Premise Health, and Voya Financial.
The Workers’ Mic
powered by the Midwest Coalition of Labor
