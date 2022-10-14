Megent Financial Co-Chief Executive Officer Ron Whittingham is in studio with hosts Ken Edwards and Ed Maher for the opening episode to share the diversity of services offered by the company for union labor workers.
The program “The Workers’ Mic” that airs on WGN(AM) on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. is sponsored by the Midwest Coalition of Labor, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Bond Brothers, The Indiana Illinois Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting (IIIFFC), Kocher Insurance Group, The Chicago Laborers’ District Council / Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA), The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134, Megent Financial, Premise Health, and Voya Financial.
