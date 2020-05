Rick Pearson speaks with Michael Jacobson, President and CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association, as he fill us in on the state of hotels in our new pandemic era and how hotel operators have chipped in to help first responders. Michael explains the risks that hotels are facing during this time, the relationship between the hospitality industry and the state when looking at the re-opening phase process, and what the future holds.

