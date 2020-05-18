Listen Now
Immigration reform, the challenges of small business, the Census, and more

The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson
Posted: / Updated:

Photo left to right: Sunday Spin host Rick Pearson along with Rebecca Shi, executive director of the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition. (WGN Radio)

Rick Pearson speaks with Rebecca Shi, Executive Director for The American Business Immigration Coalition, to discuss small businesses, the Payroll Protection Program, and the need for people to fill out the federal Census. Rebecca also touches on the heightened difficulties business owners of color and immigrants alike, are facing as they are continuously being shut-out from the Financial Loan/Grant Programs.

