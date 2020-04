Rick Pearson converses with Amanda Vinicky, correspondent, WTTW-Ch. 11 to unpack the week that was and what may lie ahead. Amanda and Rick go over how people are handling the stay-at-home order, especially with fatigue beginning to settle in,; the scrutiny Chicago is currently under as there continues to be reports of large gatherings; and what will the new “normal” looks like past the summer months.

