There is a serious need for a comprehensive strategy when it comes to applying for business relief programs

Rick Pearson is joined by Elliot Richardson, President and Co-founder of the Small Business Advocacy Council to learn more about federal and state efforts to assist the hard-hit small business community. Elliot touches on the optimism that is circulating as more money is being made available specifically for small business owners; the issue that still remains with finding institutions willing to assist, as well as creating a comprehensive strategy when researching and applying to different relief fund programs.

