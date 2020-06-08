The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 6/7/2020

On this edition of The Sunday Spin,

Rick Pearson speaks with Former Baltimore Police Official and current President of Strategia Consulting, Eric Kowalczyk about his tenure at the Baltimore PD, as it coincided with the Freddie Gray Riots in 2015. Eric’s also the author of “Politics of Crisis: An Insiders Perspective to Prevent Public Policy Disasters,” and shares information about the book, the issues of community policing and demands for reforms.

Then, Democratic State Rep. Ann Williams joins the show to discuss a legislative response to calls for police reform and reinvestment in communities hit by looting. Ann also talks about the Clean Energy Jobs Act and what it could mean in terms of new employment opportunities in a post-COVID-19 environment.

Lastly, Rick talks to David Yepsen, host of “Iowa Press” and former Des Moines Register National Political Writer, about the nation’s political environment.