The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 5/31/2020

The Sunday Spin

Rick speaks with Lissa Druss, Founder and CEO of Strategia Consulting, about the Our American Voice civics education program for students. Lissa highlights the creativity teachers are using in order to get their students involved; and also touches on the positive impact the program is having on participants.

Next, Rick is joined by Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza to discuss efforts to manage the state’s books during a time of deeply falling state revenue due to the coronavirus.

Then, Democratic State Rep. and chairman of the powerful House Executive Committee, Emanuel “Chris” Welch, joins the show to discuss the past session and what’s next.

Rick also speaks with Chris Johnson, Head of the new National Association of Theatre Owners of Illinois and CEO of Classic Cinemas about the desire of movie houses to reopen.

Lastly, Mark Maxwell, statehouse correspondent for WCIA-TV Ch. 3 in Champaign and Nexstar stations across the state including WGN, joins the conversation to discuss pandemic politics.