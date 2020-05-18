The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 5/17/2020

On this edition of The Sunday Spin

Rick speaks with Sam Toia, President and CEO of The Illinois Restaurant Association about whether there’s any help from Washington and what will restaurants look like in a re-opened economy. Sam explains the restaurant recovery fund that the association is asking for; details the impact of the grants/loans that was included in the first stimulus package; and more.

Next, Rick is joined by Democratic Rep. and Chair of The Revenue and Finance Committee, Mike Zalewski, as they talk about the legislature reconvening in Springfield on Wednesday. Mike also provides insight into the coronavirus’ effect on putting together a state budget.

Then, Rebecca Shi, Executive Director for The American Business Immigration Coalition, joins the conversation to discuss small businesses, the Payroll Protection Program and the need for people to fill out the federal Census.

Rick also speaks with IL State Treasurer Mike Frerichs about state efforts to help residents and businesses during the economic crisis. He’s also from Champaign and we’ll get his view of how people are dealing with the coronavirus there.

Lastly, Rick converses with Doug Finke, statehouse reporter for the State Journal-Register of Springfield about his take on lawmakers coming back in session and the politics that will be at play when the legislature reconvenes.