The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 5/10/2020

On this “Voices from downstate” Edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick speaks with Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert about the effects of the pandemic on farmers and the state’s important agricultural economy, including the food supply chain. Rich touches on the fragility of the agricultural delivery system, the precautions that need to be in place before being able to have employees get back to a regular work schedule, and more.

Next, Rick is joined by Republican Rep. Tom Demmer of Dixon, Deputy GOP leader in the House, to discuss the issues surrounding the pandemic in rural IL. Tom also talks about the increased intensity of regionalism as all areas of IL are impacted differently and how this effects the plans to reopen the IL economy ordered by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Then, U.S. Republican Rep. Darin LaHood joins the conversation issues surrounding the pandemic in Washington, including the requests for federal aid to the states and what the next relief program could consist of. In addition, Darin expresses the frustrations that he and fellow southern IL residents share when it comes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s 28 day phasing plan.

Rick also speaks with Democratic Sen. Andy Manar as he provides his take on the governor’s reopen plans as well as the uncertainty over putting together a state budget. Andy also emphasis the importance of the work of local officials and hopes that state officials can join together in the near future to resolve some of the bigger issues IL faces.

Lastly, Rick converses with Molly Parker, reporter at the Carbondale-based Southern Illinoisan newspaper, about how the pandemic is affecting deep Southern Illinois and regional resentment. Molly talks about the typical day to day, heightened concerns surrounding the economy, the common feelings of being forgotten and left behind, and more.