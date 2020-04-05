The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 4/5/2020

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with Bob Reiter, President of the Chicago Federation of Labor, about essential employees and their safety during this time. Aside from those working in the medical field, Bob emphasizes the importance of ensuring everyone working during this time is taking extra precautions and that they’re receiving proper support from their employers as well.

Then, Rick talks to Dan Montgomery, President of the Illinois Federation of Teachers, about the difficulties with e-learning as everyone doesn’t have equal access to wireless internet, proper technology, etc. Dan also touches on the importance of human connection and interaction when it comes to schooling and character building, what teachers are doing to keep a level of personal-ism in their lesson plans, and much more.