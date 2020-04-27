The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 4/26/2020

On this edition of The Sunday Spin,

Rick speaks with Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer about the county’s efforts to deal with the pandemic. Bridget discusses the uncertainties we all face when it comes to re-opening businesses in the future; the various webinars the county is offering to offer assistance; and more.

Next, Rick is joined by Elliot Richardson, President and Co-founder of the Small Business Advocacy Council to learn more about federal and state efforts to assist the hard-hit small business community. Elliot touches on the optimism that is circulating as more money is being made available specifically for small business owners; the issue that still remains with finding institutions willing to assist, as well as creating a comprehensive strategy when researching and applying to different relief fund programs.

Then, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins the conversation to discuss the latest coronavirus relief effort from Congress and the improvements that have been made thus far, in addition to what may be ahead in the next legislative package. He also touches on antibody testing and the uncertainties surrounding the results.

Rick also speaks with Brad Cole, Executive Director of the Illinois Municipal League about the impact of the coronavirus on local city and town revenues. Brad explains the disparities the virus is highlighting throughout the state; the need to see direct unrestricted funding to municipalities for several reasons; and more.

Lastly, Rick converses with Amanda Vinicky, correspondent, WTTW-Ch. 11 to unpack the week that was and what may lie ahead. Amanda and Rick go over how people are handling the stay-at-home order, especially with fatigue beginning to settle in,; the scrutiny Chicago is currently under as there continues to be reports of large gatherings; and what will the new “normal” looks like past the summer months.