The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 4/12/2020

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with Rob Karr, President and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on retailers and restaurants. Rob highlights the difficulties that are ahead when the time comes to re-open all businesses; the additional responsibilities all consumers must take on in terms of continuing to practice safety procedures once the stay-at-home order is lifted; and more.

Then, Rick talks to Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association about the effects COVID-19 is having on the business world. Mark discusses the changes various manufacturing companies have made in order to increase their production rate of essential products and/or re-purposing their resources to create essential items during this time.